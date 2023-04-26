Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park hold on in top-grade Illawarra hockey thriller against Wests

By Tony de Souza
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:56pm
Elliot Ashby is revelling in his return to Wests in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
Reigning premiers Albion Park scored a narrow 4-3 win over Wests in round four of the Illawarra/South Coast Men's Hockey League last Sunday.

