Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Allan Lawrence accused of stabbing alleged armed robber in Mangerton, refused bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mangerton man Allan Lawrence (pictured) did not apply for bail in court. Picture by Robert Peet, inset from Facebook.
Mangerton man Allan Lawrence (pictured) did not apply for bail in court. Picture by Robert Peet, inset from Facebook.

A Mangerton man has been charged with stabbing an alleged armed robber who remains in hospital on life support, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.