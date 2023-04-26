A Mangerton man has been charged with stabbing an alleged armed robber who remains in hospital on life support, a court has heard.
Allan Lawrence, 28, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old is yet to enter pleas to charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.
Police responded to reports of a fight in Myuna Way involving six people about 1.30pm on Monday, April 24, where Lawrence is alleged to have stabbed Morgan Brown, who remains at Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
Defence lawyer Danny Lagapodis said Lawrence was seeking extra time to review CCTV footage which shows he was acting in self-defence.
Lawrence did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. His matter will return to court on June 28.
Meanwhile, Brown's alleged co-accused Denny Williams made a fresh bail application in the same jurisdiction on Wednesday after his bid for release failed the day prior.
Williams, 29, was allegedly wearing a black 'Gucci' hoodie and a bandanna over his face when he knocked on the door of a Johanson Crescent unit - while armed with a screwdriver.
Tendered court documents stated a male occupant opened the door, believing the knock was a woman who had returned from getting an ice cream at a nearby Mr Whippy van.
Williams allegedly entered with Brown and demanded money, yelling "I know there's cash here".
It is alleged Williams then pointed the screwdriver at another male occupant's eye while continuing his demands.
Police will allege Williams took a woman's handbag from the coffee table before he and Brown ran off in different directions.
Court papers stated the woman who was at the nearby Mr Whippy van tackled Williams and restrained him until police arrived.
He was taken to hospital with a broken left wrist, torn tendons and head injuries and was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon upon his release.
Williams is yet to enter a formal plea.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the allegations were "serious" however granted Williams bail on account of his serious injuries that "need attention".
"If you breach it, you won't get bail again," Magistrate Girotto said.
Williams is prohibited from leaving his Sydney address unless in the company of his brother or father, and must not enter Wollongong.
He is excused from appearing in court on June 28 for his next mention.
The court heard Brown was also pursued and captured by Mangerton residents, and remains in hospital.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
