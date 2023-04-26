The menu might be in Spanish, there are cacti and succulents by the door, but don't expect Thirroul's Boveda to serve up the enchiladas, burritos and nachos you'd find at a suburban Mexican joint.
The latest venue from the team behind Papi's burgers and Bar Padres, Boveda is taking Mexican, grinding the cumin, smashing the avos and squeezing the limes, while taking a bite out of a padron pepper on the way through.
This is Mexican, but not as you know it.
Take the first item on the menu - "caviar bump". A schmear of caviar, served on the wrist, served with a tequila shot, as any indication of where your night is about to head.
It's fun fine dining, with the music volume to match.
Co-owner and executive chef Barry Pearson has developed the concept at Kiama's Bar Padre after opening in mid 2022, and has brought the disco ball with him. But despite being committed to the concept, even such a true believer was unsure how Thirroul was going to take to the concept.
"We weren't ready for how busy it was going to be," he said after opening last weekend.
"You're pretty unsure when you open a new place whether people are going to gravitate towards it," co-owner Andrew Juskiw said.
With design and interior work done by co-owner Amy Boatwright, the team have turned what was formerly Para into an open dining and dancing room that saw 500 people pull up a chair in the opening weekend.
"We want to do good food without the fine dining label," Mr Juskiw said. "Loud music, low lit, heaps of candles."
While the feedback was positive after the first few days of service, there were whispers that the food "wasn't quite Mexican", something the team took with a wry grin.
"We're using Mexican flavours and doing what we want," Mr Juskiw said.
Take another one of the starters: stracciatella, padron peppers, tomato skins, Szechuan pepper and olive oil, or the tacos: fried brussels, whipped almond, pickled onion, adobo. As Mr Juskiw says, they're taking Mexican food and making it their own.
The fun side of the dining experience goes beyond the menu and to the experience as well. DJs are a fixture on Friday and Saturday nights, and bookings are taken as late as 10.30pm.
With more major acts expected to grace the stage at Anita's since Live Nation took over the venue, the team at Boveda are hoping that their place becomes a part of a night out in Thirroul.
"You can have a pre-show dinner, and then go down to Papi's after the show," Mr Pearson said.
"Back here and have a few drinks," adds Mr Juskiw.
"Or to one of the other great bars in the area," Mr Pearson said.
