Puckeys Estate Reserve's pedestrian trail will be out of action on Monday.
That's when Wollongong City Council intends to deal with the overgrown greenery along the length of the north-south trail.
"We're planning works to maintain the track to enable safer access for pedestrians and fire trucks, should the need arise," a council spokesperson said.
It means the Fairy Meadow track will be completely closed on Monday, May 1 from the trailhead at the eastern end of Elliots Road and at the junction of the north-south trail and the east-west trail, which is from the footbridge over Cabbage Tree Creek.
