Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Puckeys Estate Reserve track closes for maintenance, TLC

By Newsroom
April 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers will clean up the popular Fairy Meadow trail. Pictures by Wollongong City Council
Workers will clean up the popular Fairy Meadow trail. Pictures by Wollongong City Council

Puckeys Estate Reserve's pedestrian trail will be out of action on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.