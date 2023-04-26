Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

$3m seawall works complete in Kiama

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cyclist enjoys the new waterside path. Picture supplied
A cyclist enjoys the new waterside path. Picture supplied

The delayed seawall and waterside walk at Kiama Harbour has been completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.