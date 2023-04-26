The delayed seawall and waterside walk at Kiama Harbour has been completed.
The $3 million project involved the construction of a new seawall, an adjacent accessible footpath and ramp, new street furniture and seating area, stainless steel handrails and balustrades and landscaping.
The project was originally scheduled to be completed in September last year, but a dispute between Crown Lands and the contractor pushed the project back by six months.
The source of the issue was ongoing wet weather throughout 2022 and the need to go further than what was planned to secure the wall to the sea floor.
After excavations began, workers found the bedrock showed greater variability than what was uncovered in initial investigations.
This necessitated a review by design engineers and additional structural works which extended the construction time.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the works ensured the waterfront could withstand extreme weather.
"Kiama Harbour is at the heart of the community and these upgrades make it more attractive and resilient to coastal weather allowing people to get safe and easy access to the foreshore to enjoy its natural beauty all year round," he said.
"The accessible coastal path allows people to walk, ride a bike or push a pram and will support Kiama's appeal as a great place to live and holiday."
The concrete seawall has a pattern depicting a whale that was based on an artwork commissioned with the Illawarra Local Aborignial Land Council.
The completion of the seawall improves accessibility for users of the nearby boat ramp and trailer parking area, Crown Lands executive director of land and asset management Greg Sullivan said.
"The new seawall and waterside walk are a substantial improvement for the harbour and an investment in the future of Kiama as one of the South Coast's favourite destinations," Mr Sullivan said.
"The seawall provides stronger protection against storms to safeguard Black Beach Reserve and Kiama Harbour Park while connecting people to local attractions like the rockpool and blowhole."
