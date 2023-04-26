Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has said that planning work on the south-facing Kanahooka Road offramps from the M1 at Dapto will begin in July.
Ms Watson has been appointed to two parliamentary secretary roles, for roads and for regional roads and transport.
During her time in opposition, Ms Watson has been vocal in calling for offramps for motorists heading south from Dapto. Now in government, Ms Watson said it was a commitment that would be delivered on her watch.
"The Labor government intends to honour all commitments that were made during the election and the people of the Illawarra should take great comfort in that, because that's exactly what we will do, and part of those commitments were the on and off ramps for Kanahooka Road," she said.
"Come July 1, as parliamentary secretary for roads and for regional roads and transport, I'll be ensuring that planning starts."
In the lead up to the election, the Labor government committed to a number of road projects in the Illawarra, including the long-awaited Bulli bypass. Labor promised $20 million to investigate an extension of Memorial Drive.
During the election campaign, Labor and Ms Watson's Kiama rival Gareth Ward had duelling commitments to the Albion Park bypass, also known as the Tripoli Way extension.
The day after Labor's Kiama candidate Katelin McInerney promised Shellharbour City Council would receive its requested $16m for the project, plus an additional $4 million to cover inflation and increased prices, independent Mr Ward trumpeted the decision of the government to grant Shellharbour council the funding from the Planning Department's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund.
In a change of tone from the long-time sparring partners, Mr Ward took to Twitter this evening to congratulate Ms Watson on her appointment.
"Ms Watson is perfectly placed to deliver on major election promises including the Yallah Interchange and On/off ramps for Dapto," Mr Ward tweeted.
"I also look forward to Ms Watson getting rid of the lights at the Oak Flats Interchange.
"I look forward to working with her to ensure our region gets its fair share and gets things done!
"Congrats Anna!"
Ms Watson's role sits under two ministers, John Graham, the minister for roads, and Jennifer Aitchison, minister for regional transport and roads.
