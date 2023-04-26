Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Anna Watson appointed parliamentary secretary for roads, regional transport

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 8:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Watson has promised work will begin within months on south-facing off-ramps for the M1 at Dapto. Picture supplied
Anna Watson has promised work will begin within months on south-facing off-ramps for the M1 at Dapto. Picture supplied

Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has said that planning work on the south-facing Kanahooka Road offramps from the M1 at Dapto will begin in July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.