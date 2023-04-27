Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wet weather predicted for Illawarra on weekend of April 30, 31

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 27 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A trough and cloud band could bring heavy rainfalls to the Illawarra this weekend. Picture by Adam McLean
A trough and cloud band could bring heavy rainfalls to the Illawarra this weekend. Picture by Adam McLean

The Illawarra could be awash this weekend, with heavy falls predicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.