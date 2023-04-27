The Illawarra could be awash this weekend, with heavy falls predicted.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting falls of between 100 to 200mm over the weekend, with the chance that some parts of the region receive up to 300mm of rain.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said falls would be variable across the region.
"The exact places that see the highest rain is pretty dependent on the location and intensity of the potential low off the east coast," he said.
"We're watching it pretty closely because it is possible that a subtle shift in the position of this low could mean a pretty significant shift in the forecast rainfall."
While the Bureau is not predicting an east coast low yet, but will continue to update as weather data improves.
The Illawarra and the Shoalhaven will receive the brunt of the weekend's wet weather, with the heaviest falls between Helensburgh and Ulladulla.
Mr Hines said the rain would likely fall persistently across both days.
"It's going to be long periods of rain for the majority of the weekend."
Flooding is not expected to be as bad as what was seen in 2022 as recent drier weather has allowed soils to dry out, leaving capacity for the ground to soak up some of the deluge.
If rainfall does reach the higher end of the predictions, the Illawarra could see a month's rainfall in just a day.
"Throughout the Illawarra region, the rainfall average for April was between 80 and 105mm," Mr Hines said. "If we do see 100 to 20mm that's one month plus worth of rain over the course of a weekend.
"It's a really significant amount of rainfall."
Winds are also expected to pickup as the trough and the cold front moves in from the west, followed by southerly wind conditions.
Those in flood prone areas should check advice from the State Emergency Service and the Bureau to see if flash flooding is predicted.
