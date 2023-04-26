UOW MBA program Australia's best: CEO Magazine

The MBA program at Sydney Business School, UOW was ranked first in Australia in CEO Magazine's annual global MBA rankings.
The UOW degree was ranked 11 across the globe in the 2023 match-up.
Professor Colin Picker, executive dean of the Faculty of Business and Law said he was delighted that UOW was ranked Tier One.
"I am thrilled to see that our high quality and innovative EMBA program has been recognised as the best in Australia," he said.
"Our EMBA program has climbed to 11th place globally, making us the highest ranked EMBA program within Australia, and one of only two EMBA programs from Australia ranked within the 63 globally ranked programs.
"This result for our EMBA program continues our climb in the global rankings from 28th position in 2021 and 26th position in 2022.
"It's wonderful to see Sydney Business School, UOW go from strength to strength every year. It's a testament to the quality of our teaching and programs."
The rankings covered 121 schools offering 239 programmes in 24 countries.
The criteria the programs are judged on are: quality of faculty, international diversity, class size, accreditation, faculty to student ratio, price, international exposure, work experience, professional development, gender parity, and delivery methods.
The survey did not include MBAs offered by the University of Melbourne, the University of NSW or the the University of Sydney.
