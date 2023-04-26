Illawarra Mercury
CEO Magazine names UOW MBA 1st in Australia in 2023 rankings

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:50pm, first published 9:38pm
UOW MBA program Australia's best: CEO Magazine
The MBA program at Sydney Business School, UOW was ranked first in Australia in CEO Magazine's annual global MBA rankings.

