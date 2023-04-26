One of the Dragons best last season in Elsie Albert will be heading to Parramatta Eels for the next two NRLW seasons.
The official announcement was made on Thursday morning, confirming the PNG international skipper will not be donning the 'Red V' for the first time since 2020.
"Happy to announce I have signed with the Parramatta Eels NRLW side for the next two seasons," she wrote.
"I would like to appreciate the NRLW Dragons family for not only giving me the opportunity [to] represent this great club for the last three seasons but also the opportunity to develop as a player and person on and off the field.
"For that I will always be grateful to the Dragons."
Albert added in an official statement that she had been happy with the interest that the Eels had shown in her so far.
"I'm looking forward to start training with the Eels. I really appreciate how they approached me and showed a genuine interest in having me here," she said.
"It's an honour to represent the PNG community here in Australia and be a role model for aspiring athletes back home," Albert said.
On the flip side, Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward has gained a number of key new assets for the upcoming season, including Raecene McGregor, Bobbi Law and Roxy Murdoch-Masila plus more.
Re-signings for the side for 2023 include: Renee Targett, Tara McGrath-West, Page McGregor, Keele Browne, Zali Hopkins and Teagan Berry.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
