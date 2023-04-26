Illawarra Mercury
Cars damaged in East Nowra and Bomaderry

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 27 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:03am
Danielle Rigney looks over the damage caused to her car while it was parked in her driveway and behind a gate on Friday night. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The difficult time for Nowra's car owners continued over the weekend, when windscreens were smashed and rear vision mirrors ripped off in several streets.

