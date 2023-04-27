The St George Illawarra Dragons will take on Newcastle away in the first round of the NRLW season after the official draw was released on Thursday.
The NRL and the NRLW will be competing for viewers more than ever with a number of clashes overlapping themselves - as many as three games per round.
NRLW will kick off on Saturday July 22 with Gold Coast hosting competition newcomers North Queensland in a 12:50pm kick-off.
The Dragons match with the Knights will be played following the all-Queensland affair with a 3:10pm kick-off, in a direct clash with the NRL game between the Titans and Roosters.
Brisbane and the Roosters will then face off on Saturday night at 7:45pm, before the Eels host the Tigers at 12pm and Cronulla host Canberra at 2pm.
The league will also introduce Thursday evening women's games, played before men's fixtures.
The Dragons will have a relatively new look side this season under Jamie Soward after losing a number of key players such as Emma Tonegato, Keeley Davis, Shaylee Bent, Monalisa Soliola, Taliah Fuimaono, Kezie Apps, Rachael Pearson, Quincy Dodd, Holli Wheeler and Elsie Albert.
On the flip side, Soward has gained a number of key new assets, including Raecene McGregor, Bobbi Law, Sara Sautia, Roxy Murdoch-Masila, Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa, Taylor Mapusua, Jamilee Bright, Cortez Te Pou, Alexis Tauaneai, Kaarla Cowan, Maddison Weatherall, Ella Koster, Margot Vella, Macie Carlile and Sophie Clancy.
Re-signings for the side for 2023 include: Renee Targett, Tara McGrath-West, Page McGregor, Keele Browne, Zali Hopkins and Teagan Berry.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
