An aspiring hairdresser has expressed her remorse for brazenly walking from shop to shop in an Illawarra mall, loading a trolley with $2784 worth of stolen items.
Caitlin Carter, 28, learnt her fate at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday for three counts of shoplifting stemming from her trip to Stocklands Shellharbour on August 25 last year.
The 28-year-old entered Harris Scarfe about 4pm, and was caught on CCTV and filled the trolley with expensive bedding - including sheet sets, quilt sets and two valances - totalling $870.
Carter left without paying and moved onto Kathmandu, where she took a women's GORE-TEX branded jacket worth $400 and concealed it under her clothing inside a change room.
She then went to Myer where her stolen haul ballooned. Carter was again captured filling the trolley with women's and men's clothing - including a $200 jumper and $230 parka - adding up to $905.
She left the store about 6pm, activating the security gates on her way out. A staff member approached and asked about the items hanging off the trolley, to which Carter replied she'd forgot to pay as she was in a rush.
The staff member alerted nearby police. Officers arrived shortly after and arrested Carter, who initially said she paid cash for the bedding and jacket - before she then fessed up to stealing them.
Officers reviewed the CCTV which revealed her every move between the three shops.
In court, defence lawyer Jack Murray said Carter's offending could be explained by drug use, adding she was engaged in intervention and is remorseful for her behaviour.
Magistrate Claire Girotto acknowledged Carter's limited criminal record, but called the stolen haul "impressive".
"Just don't do this stuff, you'll end up in jail," Magistrate Girotto said.
Carter was handed a two-year community correction order with supervision.
She was also charged with possessing meth and driving while suspended after police pulled her over while patrolling Warrawong during October last year.
Magistrate Girotto disqualified Carter from driving for three months, with a conviction recorded for the drug charge.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
