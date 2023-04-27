Luke from Leisure Coast Bait and Tackle at Corrimal reported on yet another great autumn weekend and a long weekend for quite a few anglers, with Anzac Day a fishing stand out.
Offshore there were reports early last week of some good tuna out the front, with fish to 50 kilograms taken with the odd blue marlin and striped marlin hooked up.
Apart from that, iw was a bit quieter last weekend but Shellharbour Game Club boat, Dicko, bought in a solid blue with short length of 2.75 metres and pushed the scales to well over 200kg.
Still, plenty of good dollies about the fisheries and other FADs with many fish nudging the 1m-plus mark and taken on just about every method imaginable.
Closer to home boat ramps were at capacity most of the weekend with good conditions and plenty of fish on offer.
There were plenty of solid snapper about with lots of fish nudging 2.5-3kg and taken both in the shallows and also out on the deeper reefs to 80m depth.
The water temperature is still up there with many reporting 23 to 24-degree water along the coast and plenty of more northern species - extra wahoo, pearl perch and rainbow runners all coming in over the weekend.
Flathead drifts were still pumping with plenty of tasty lizards coming from the northern sand drifts up off the National Park as well as plenty of gummies and some good-sized red-spot whiting as well.
Off the islands, there were plenty of legal kings about over the past five days with plenty of fish up to a metre caught, mainly slow-trolled yellow tail, slimy mackerel and squid, as this was the best way of enticing the bite but others did get them throwing lures and also jigging at times.
Beaches have also continued to fish well with plenty of tasty bread-and-butter species still on offer with flathead, bream, tarwhine and whiting in good numbers over the weekend.
There are still some monster salmon and tailor hunting about at dawn and dusk, and there has been some good jewfish caught mainly on dark.
Leroy Santos, 14, is elated with his pearl perch capture up off Stanwell Park in 25 degrees water temperature. Picture supplied
White spot has been detected at two northern NSW prawn farms in February 2023 and was confirmed by NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (ACDP) diagnostic tests.
DPI Fisheries and relevant biologists advise that consumers are assured white spot does not pose a threat to human health or food safety and NSW seafood, including prawns, remains safe to eat.
NSW DPI is working with farms to contain and eradicate white spot on-farm and ensuring the farms have appropriate biosecurity measures in place to continue to minimise risk of spread.
Some tips on how recreational fishers can help NSW prawn industry include, never use prawns intended for human consumption as bait.
When fishing, always source your bait from a trusted supplier local to the area you intend to fish. However, if you catch your own bait, use it only in the water from where it came.
Dispose of your prawn waste (heads or shells) in general waste, never to our waterways and make 'clean' part of your routine - wash your vehicles and gear between waterways.
A control order is in place until June 14 and restricts the movement of raw, uncooked prawns and polychaete worms from the Clarence River estuary, while containment, source detection and surveillance activities are under way.
Please report any unusual mortalities or suspicions of white spot to the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline 1800 675 888.
For more information see dpi.nsw.gov.au or email aquatic.biosecurity@dpi.nsw.gov.au
Grant Bonner and son Mitchell fished the Basin last week and were targeting bream and flatties in the shallows.
A couple of 70cm snapper were also in the area and were taken on small jigs in just four metres depth.
A fairly torrid fight from all reports and not once, but twice. Well done.
Captain Nick from Shell Cove Fishing Charters reported the inshore reefs are starting to pick up noticeably, with water temperatures holding nice and warm.
Loads of bonito, mac tuna and rat kings have been schooling up and a few boiling patches surfaced as they hammered the hapless bait fish balls. The flatty drifts go from red-hot one day to zero the next but some nice bycatch gummy sharks kept smiles on the clients.
Reds are over the inshore reefs and the FADs are still on fire with 23-24 degree water and the dollies have been smashing live yakkas more than anything else thrown at them, using up to 50 over the past two trips.
