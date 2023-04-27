Illawarra Mercury
Gary Wade's Reel Deal: Shellharbour Game Club boat snare big blue marlin tipping the scales at 200kg

By Gary Wade
April 27 2023
Blake Crawford with a bass he caught and released while on holidays. Picture supplied
Blake Crawford with a bass he caught and released while on holidays. Picture supplied

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait and Tackle at Corrimal reported on yet another great autumn weekend and a long weekend for quite a few anglers, with Anzac Day a fishing stand out.

