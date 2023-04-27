Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Snapchat pedophile Alex James McPhie sentenced for string of child sex abuse crimes

Updated April 27 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Alex James McPhie leaving Wollongong Courthouse when he was arraigned for child sex crimes last year. Picture by ACM.
Alex James McPhie leaving Wollongong Courthouse when he was arraigned for child sex crimes last year. Picture by ACM.

An Illawarra predator who masqueraded as a 13-year-old boy to manipulate three young girls into sending him explicit pictures will spend at least four years locked up.

