A sexy onion.
A moody loaf.
A glowing tomato, perhaps, or a perfectly dewy bottle.
These are the seemingly incongruous creations a food stylist rustles up from simple fresh produce.
A perfectly composed salad, an oozing egg or a riot of grapes spilling from a bowl are nothing out of the ordinary to foodies.
But to take a something apparently ordinary, and with delicate curation, advanced lighting technique and a keen eye turn them into something that leaps off the page - or the screen - is a skill all its own.
Robert Peet learned how to photograph food - to really photograph food - in his spare time, when his partner Cate Riddell, a pastry chef and food stylist, brought their passions of camera and kitchen together.
Now Riddell and Peet, the Illawarra Mercury's chief photographer, are off to the UK with their work shortlisted in the prestigious Pink Lady food photography awards.
"I came home one day to find that Cate had supercharged my pantry," Peet told Weekender.
"She'd long since taken over my kitchen but I was still surprised by the amount of 'basic ingredients' which now called my small kitchen home.
"As the weeks and months passed we fell into a routine of cooking together, shooting some pics. We expanded to the studio and went about capturing the basics of fruit and veg.
"I think that was a real eye-opener for both of us. Seeing the time it took to make the product look good, understanding angles and lighting, knowing that what looks good in the restaurant may not translate the same way for a social or editorial photo.
"Understanding that with over 30 years in the industry I still had a lot to learn."
Learn they did, and thousands upon thousands of frames later their food styling and photography business Foodogenic is now going from strength to strength.
Finding the best way to create an emotional impression from the produce at hand is the key, Riddell said.
"I'm a patisserie chef as well, I know that I've got to sell the quality, and I've got to sell the difference that it makes in that customer's life by way of the menu to get a chef to pay more for an ingredient, and it's the same with photos," she said.
"It's got to translate - it's gotta be an emotional connection, that's what they're looking for."
Of all the pictures they submitted to the Pink Lady awards, it was a "funny little onion" which made the shortlist in the Cream of the Crop category.
It didn't require as much delicate styling work as some of their pictures, which could take more than two hours of preparation before it's time to summon the photographer and his lights, and discuss the interpretation they're looking for.
As for the "talent" in question, a Spanish onion: "I think it's pretty sexy for starters," Riddell said.
"Award judges ... you know what the kids say, they like 'bougie'-looking things. It's about positioning, and knowing what's in style and on trend.
"You're using tweezers, you're using cotton buds, you might be using some glycerine on things and you learn what works with different products in different situations. Sometimes it's about just leaving something in the fridge and letting it come out. All the little water bubbles, the condensation that you get on it, give the natural shot.
"Like anything I call it the talent.
"The lighting that Rob uses in that particular style, which is a secret, is something that we have worked on for the past year and a half."
Of all the talent, what's the the hardest to make look good in a photograph?
"Raw meat," says Peet.
"It always presents better as the final product when it's cooked and it's been stylized and it has accompaniments ... but when the butchers especially are trying to sell the raw product [they're] just very sterile photos."
It's a challenge he's overcoming, particularly when working with Wollongong social enterprise Green Connect and butcher Cleaver & Co, with locally grown pork in particular.
There are tricks of the trade, of course, Peet explains ... a little.
"When you're doing photographs of, cold drinks, bottles, you want to have that condensation on them - but you can't keep producing that because everything gets wet in the studio," he said.
"So you can use a mixture of glycerine and water - it thickens up the water and it also means it's not going to run. You mix your levels of glycerine to water - this will determine how big the beads are going be on the glass. You can spray that on and they won't move for an hour, and it won't evaporate."
The aim is making food products look even better than the real thing, and Peet said it's a thrill when a client sees the work once it's done.
"I get a real kick of seeing the customers face when we show them the pics which make their products shine," he said.
"Cate and I have both worked in different regional and remote regions and that's where we want to focus - building up these communities so they can strengthen and grow ... with education and training.
"We do that by working with small family businesses, restaurants, primary regional primary producers and cover anything from products, social, editorial and rebranding shots. We want to grab hold of the chance to build business skills and knowledge in Wollongong."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
