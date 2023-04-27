He lit up the stage on one of the NRL's biggest days, but Dragons custodian Tyrell Sloan isn't getting too far ahead of himself.
In an eight-minute blitz that would have put a smile on even the hardest of red v fans, the young gun orchestrated a rousing second-half comeback against the Roosters, scoring a try and having a hand in two others.
And while the Dragons eventually fell agonisingly short of a famous Anzac Day victory, it was just a glimpse of what Sloan has to offer.
It also continued a roller-coaster six months for the 20-year-old, starting in October when he - alongside teammate and close friend Jayden Sullivan - requested a release from St George Illawarra, which were both denied by the club.
Sloan then became the first-choice fullback in pre-season when Cody Ramsey was struck down by ulcerative colitis, a inflammatory condition effecting the bowel and digestive tract, just prior to Christmas.
Sloan was then visibly emotional at fulltime following a tough day at the office in his side's Charity Shield loss to the Rabbitohs in February.
But confidence is a wonderful and an easily misunderstood thing, and it's something that seems to have returned in abundance for Sloan during the 2023 season.
"I felt really good out there (against the Roosters), off the back of my teammates. I wouldn't be in the position do everything that I did without them there, so all credit goes to them," Sloan told reporters on Thursday.
"I feel like I've matured a lot more. I think I've said a lot of times this year that last year, I was a sook. But this year I've matured and taken on every opportunity that I've been getting, and I feel like I'm growing older in the footy sense. But not much has changed for myself, I think it's just been my mindset and growing up a bit.
"But we have a rule here that no-one owns their jersey, it's all earned. I've played a few games there now but it's not mine, it's not anyone's.
"Whoever wears that jersey wears it with pride and represents the red v as proud as they. I feel like I'm doing that the moment, and hopefully I can do it a lot more."
St George Illawarra will look to shake off the disappointment of Tuesday's defeat when they return to WIN Stadium to face the Bulldogs on Sunday.
With their season record standing at 2-5, it shapes as a crucial game for the hosts, and Dragons centre Zac Lomax believes Sloan could play a key role in their fortunes.
"I think he's probably played 15 to 20 games of NRL now, so that confidence comes with experience, as any NRL player will tell you. Your confidence comes from being on the pitch and getting minutes under your belt," Lomax said.
"I think he's been really good. He's been a student of the game, he's understanding the game from both with the ball and defensively. And our coaching staff have been working really hard with him."
