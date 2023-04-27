Helensburgh forward Liam Unicomb believes the next month will be crucial for the Thistle as they look to push into the Premier League's top five.
The Burgh remain undefeated around the one-third mark of the 2023 competition, however, that statistic comes with a twist - the side has played out six draws in seven matches.
It means Andy Paine's men sit in eighth on the ladder, and they will be desperately looking to break that stalemate trend when they face Tarrawanna in a catch-up game on Saturday.
The side will then meet the White Eagles, Bulli and Port Kembla in the coming four rounds.
"It's been a weird year. We've obviously conceded quite a few goals and scored quite a few, so been a bit of cat and mouse whether we need to be finishing off more chances to kill the game,'' Unicomb told the Mercury.
''But we've also conceded some pretty average goals that we wouldn't pride ourselves on.
"It's frustrating to see where we should be, not even could be. Some of the games probably haven't been good enough for the standard that we set ourselves, but the positive thing is we're still in touch with the top five.
"On Saturday we have Tarra, and it's really important that we get those three points and kick on."
This is Unicomb's third season with the Thistle, having previously had stints with the Blueys and Bellambi - where he played under Paine.
His first campaign with the club in 2021 was cut short due to COVID, but the talented forward played a key role in Helensburgh winning last year's District League title. The victory earned the Thistle a path to the Premier League.
"'Painey' brought Cody (Cuthbertson), Brad (Watts) and I across to Helensburgh (from Bellambi). Living in the Shire, it was close to home," the 28-year-old said.
"It was an exciting challenge and only meant to be a one-year plan, but that was derailed due to COVID. I didn't plan on sticking around too long but, given it was only a half-year (in 2021) and we didn't get to finish it off, it was nice to get that full season last year and get promoted.
"It's a great club, from the top down. It's super strong as well, which is something you haven't seen too much in the Illawarra. Often the first-grade team is stacked and the other grades might not be as strong, but at Burgh we run deep all the way to youth grade."
