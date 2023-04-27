Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Helensburgh's Liam Unicomb eyes crucial month of football

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helensburgh's Liam Unicomb (right) races Wollongong United opponent Mitsuo Yamada to the ball during a recent Premier League game. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Helensburgh's Liam Unicomb (right) races Wollongong United opponent Mitsuo Yamada to the ball during a recent Premier League game. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Helensburgh forward Liam Unicomb believes the next month will be crucial for the Thistle as they look to push into the Premier League's top five.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.