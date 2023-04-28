Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby is 90 minutes away from etching her name into the history books as one of Sydney FC's greatest.
The midfielder was immense in the Sky Blues' 1-0 win against rivals Victory to secure a place in the A-League Women grand final against Western United.
Her stellar showings on the field not only this season, but since she signed with Sydney FC, have meant talks of an overseas move have been more prominent of late.
"She's outstanding. I hope she never goes. She's going to be hard to replace. She's phenomenal," Juric said.
"I said we did well - I think the first half we were lacking a little bit. We were either nervous or something - except 'Macca' [Hawkesby]. She drove everyone. First half she was exceptional, the second half even better.
"With her energy she just thrives - and her quality, it's not just energy, it's quality - she's been unbelievable this year. The biggest credit I can give her is I don't want to lose her."
The Sky Blues finished the regular season with the premiers plate - the club's fifth in history - but the grand final is something that has eluded them of recent times.
Hawkesby - who is attempting to win her first decider in four attempts - wants to buck this trend.
"Obviously winning premierships is huge but for me I'm not going to lie I'm desperate to win a grand final," she told the Mercury.
"I really want to win it and the fact that we've now made six successive grand finals is huge. But winning one with this team that we've had for the past three of four years would be special.
"And the fact that we've actually kept the core group of 10 to 12 players whilst we've done this for the last three years is just incredible for our team and special to be part of. I don't think we realise the achievements that we've done and what we've achieved.
The rumours of her moving on at season's end have not distracted Hawkesby of the main goal with the Sky Blues of winning the league's major title.
She was humbled by Juric's comments after the preliminary final victory against Melbourne but said it will mean nothing unless they get the job done against Western.
"That means a lot for me," Hawkesby said.
"He's been so pivotal for me and my career over the last two or three years. People can say anything but when it comes from your coach that is the biggest praise.
"I'm very thankful he said that but I just hope that I can do a job on the weekend on Sunday and bring it home."
Meanwhile, Shellharbour's 15-year-old superstar Indiana Dos Santos could make her own history in the grand final.
Dos Santos can break Grace Maher's a nine year record if she plays a part in the decider as the youngest player ever in the final match of the season.
It has been a breakout year for both Dos Santos sisters (Jynaya and Indiana). The pair have both made their professional debuts this campaign and have played their part in the success of the team.
Indiana previously told the Mercury that to not only play but win a grand final would be the highlight of her young career.
"It's a dream come true [to play in a grand final]," she before the team's preliminary final win.
The match - which is 'hosted' by Western after beating Sydney 1-0 in the grand final qualifier - will be held at Parramatta Stadium.
The choice of venue comes following the Australian Professional Leagues' (APL) decision to hold the mens and womens deciders in Sydney for the next three years.
Kickoff is 4pm.
