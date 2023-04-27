UOW students face 'frightening' debt as HECS increase rate hits 32 year high

While paying off their education debts is likely years off, some of the youngest students at the University of Wollongong are still daunted by the prospect that their debts burden is getting bigger.
With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reaching seven per cent on April 26, students and graduates are facing the highest indexation rates for student debt in 32 years
Under the government's HECS-HELP scheme, designed to help Australians access affordable higher education, the loan is "interest-free" but is indexed yearly to keep up with inflation.
CPI has been low over the past decade which means the seven per cent rise this year has come as a shock to many students and graduates, who will see the size of their loans grow by much more this June.
In 2022 HECS-HELP loans were indexed at 3.9 per cent, up from 0.6 per cent in 2021.
This year, the indexation will add $1760 to an average student loan of $24,771.
With young people also facing more expensive rent, food and general living costs, social work student Tiara Gresser, 18, said the rising debts combined with the cost of living made her concerned for her future.
"It's definitely frightening, because students already have enough to worry about trying to build their future at the same time as being money conscious," she said.
"It add on stress for a lot of students."
Likewise, Izabella O'Hara said the idea of having a HECS-HELP debt that increased by more each year was another burden on students amid tough times.
"It's difficult to be a student in this climate - you've got the stress of a workload and everything to do with uni which is already stressful enough, let alone paying for it in the future," she said.
For 18-year-old Sokowa Parker, the idea of her HECS-HELP debt felt more abstract and she was confident that her Primary Education degree would set up up for a good career.
"It's not really on my radar, with interest rates going up it does make you think about all these costs," she said.
"I think these things might affect me as I get closer to graduating, but right now, not really."
Australia Institute research economist Eliza Littleton said the average student or graduate would see an increase of $1758.70 on their debt because of indexation this year.
"This year's debts, for lots of people repaying these loans, will go up by more than the value of their repayment," she said.
She said the size of average student debt had almost doubled over the past three years, while in the same period average mortgages had increased by 64 per cent.
"[Student debt has] increased by 91 per cent," Ms Littleton said.
"So the growth of HECS-HELP debts is even more dramatic than rising homeowner mortgage debt based on the latest available data."
Ms Littleton said education debts were adding extra barriers for people who wanted to own a home or make other financial choices that required access to income.
A University of Wollongong spokesperson said cost-of-living challenges were being felt across the community, with the problem impacting students globally.
"While the overall size of student loans will increase on 1 June in line with indexation, repayment amounts won't because student loans don't accrue interest," they said.
"We don't wish to speculate on what impact if any the indexation of HECS-HELP loans will have on students' study choices.
"However, we do note that the changes to federal government tertiary funding that came into effect in 2021, and which increased the cost of some degrees while lowering the cost of others, appeared to have minimal impact on students' course choices."
"While university study is not the only option and may not suit everyone, more and more jobs in the future will require a university degree, and for many people a university degree is a pathway to a fulfilling career with good job security and good pay."
The university said it introduced new scholarships this year to help students meet study, travel and living costs.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
