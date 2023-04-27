Illawarra Mercury
UOW students face 'frightening' debt as HECS increase rate hits 32 year high

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 4:30pm
University of Wollongong students Tiara Gresser and Izabella O'Hara said the prospect of bigger education loans, combined with cost of living pressures, made it difficult for today's students. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
University of Wollongong students Tiara Gresser and Izabella O'Hara said the prospect of bigger education loans, combined with cost of living pressures, made it difficult for today's students. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

While paying off their education debts is likely years off, some of the youngest students at the University of Wollongong are still daunted by the prospect that their debts burden is getting bigger.

