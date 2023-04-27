Illawarra Mercury
The Illawarra's record breaking $1 million a day gambling habit

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated April 27 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 4:00pm
Across NSW, pubs and clubs raked in a record $8.1 billion in poker machine profits in 2022, with venues in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven earning $376 million in 12 months.
Clubs and pubs across the Illawarra earned more than $1 million a day from poker machine gamblers last year, the latest data shows, with record breaking profits climbing even higher in the second half of the year.

