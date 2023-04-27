The Illawarra's record breaking $1 million a day gambling habit

Clubs and pubs across the Illawarra earned more than $1 million a day from poker machine gamblers last year, the latest data shows, with record breaking profits climbing even higher in the second half of the year.
Across NSW, pubs and clubs raked in a record $8.1 billion in poker machine profits in 2022, with venues in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven earning $376 million in 12 months.
Over a year, that's $1.03 million a day going into the coffers of licensed venues across the region.
The data showed Shellharbour Workers Club earned more from poker machines than any other premise in the region, with profits from its 248 gaming machines putting it in the top 50 of the state's biggest earning clubs.
This was followed by Western Suburbs Leagues Club, Collegians in Wollongong and Dapto Leagues Club, which were ranked 52, 55, and 56 respectively.
Six-monthly data from NSW Liquor and Gaming showed local gamblers lost more to the pokies in the second half of the year, when profits topped $196 million for the six month period.
Gamblers in clubs lost $140 million, while pubgoers lost $56.5 million.
While poker machine takings dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, when clubs and pubs were forced to close and people were subject to stay home orders and social distancing for periods during that time, they bounced back significantly in 2022.
Compared to the 2019, Illawarra clubs and pubs made an extra $76 million - and increase of 23 per cent - in poker machine profits in 2022.
The data, covering June to November in clubs and July to December in pubs, shows how much profit was made in each LGA, how much tax was paid, and how many machines and venues benefitted.
Wollongong LGA - which topped the region for pokies profits - was the second ranked regional areas for club profits behind the Central Coast. Sydney council areas Fairfield and Canterbury-Bankstown topped the list.
Poker machine players in Illawarra also directed $43 million in taxes to the state government in the latest six-month period.
Gambling reform was a key issue in the recent NSW state election, with Labor's Chris Minns promising to introduce a cashless card trial on 500 machines and a plan to slash the number of machines statewide.
This was in response to a damning report on money laundering, when the NSW Crime Commission found the machines were one of the last safe havens for criminals by allowing them to use large amounts of cash.
The Coalition proposed to introduce the cashless gaming card statewide, along with a raft of other harm minimisation measures.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
