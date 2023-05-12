Building and home renovating are among our biggest investments. And while we're excited about choosing elements such as features and furniture, and even tiling, electrical considerations are often made very late in the process.
"Many home owners don't think about their new homes' electrics until after the build is well underway," said Cameron Bruzzese, an electrician and director of V Elements Design.
"However, electrics design can be the difference between creating a functional home and one that fits seamlessly with your everyday life and enhances how much you enjoy your home."
Cameron said there are key areas to consider when planning the electrics for your home.
"First and foremost, electrical safety is a must-have. While your electrician will recommend solutions for your unique situation, I always consider current devices, surge protection, and arc fault detection as essential," Cameron said.
"This provides an added layer of protection in keeping the people in the home safe against shocks, arcs that could cause fires, and provides additional protection against electrical damage for appliances too. Photoelectric, life-long smoke alarms are of course important and mandatory."
More consumers are tapping into the smart-home space, particularly with affordable and scalable technology such as Clipsal Wiser Smart Home.
"You'll enjoy your home so much more if it has a well thought-out electrical infrastructure, with well-positioned power points and USB chargers, good lighting, and strong network connectivity," Cameron said.
"Budgeting is essential, and your electrician can help tailor an electrical design to your specific budget.
Even if you are unsure or don't have the funds to do everything immediately, I'd recommend scalable solutions that allow you to easily change or add to your current electrical plan," Cameron said.
Plan for future installations such electric vehicle chargers, heat pumps or pool equipment. Have the cabling pre-installed and ready to go when you are.
Not a lot of people consider electrical when they're thinking about enhancing the look of their home, but good electrical design can make all the difference.
Adding outdoor lighting can massively impact your home's appeal. Interior lighting can change the look of a kitchen from a dark, dreary space to a light, stylish, and vibrant one.
When renovating, consider updating light switches and power outlets. There are so many beautiful options on the market such as the Iconic and Saturn Zen ranges from Clipsal.
A home with good electrical design will meet your current needs as well as adapting to the future needs of your family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.