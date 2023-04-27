Illawarra Mercury
Kembla Grange trainer Luke Price has spring ambitions as Jamaea returns to work

By Tim Barrow
Updated April 27 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Jamaea with trainer Luke Price at Kembla Grange. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Jamaea with trainer Luke Price at Kembla Grange. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Missile and Sydney Stakes are on the agenda for Robert and Luke Price's Group 2 winner Jamaea, after returning to trackwork.

