The Missile and Sydney Stakes are on the agenda for Robert and Luke Price's Group 2 winner Jamaea, after returning to trackwork.
She has become something of a heartbreak horse for punters, with several impressive placings in recent preparations, including in the Lightfingers, Victory Stakes and Toy Show Quality, as well as being fewer than two lengths fifth last start in the Triscay.
But the Prices sent her out for a three-month spell in February, a break which has allowed her to become a fully-furnished mare, Luke said.
Jamaea's last win was in September 2021, when she claimed the Group 2 Victory Stakes at Randwick.
Price said the Missile Stakes in August and Sydney Stakes on Everest day in October loomed as her spring missions.
"She's been back in work 10 days and looks fantastic," Price said.
"She's furnished into an older, more-seasoned mare, so we'll concentrate on the early spring.
"We're very open-minded about where we go, Melbourne could still on the cards, but the Missile Stakes looks the first target.
"The Sydney Stakes on Everest day would suit her, but there will be plenty of mares races we can aim at."
Meanwhile, Price will play the waiting game with Victory Lane and Cuban Royale, keeping an eye on the weather before heading to Rosehill.
Victory Lane finished powerfully last start at Kembla Grange in a BenchMark 64 (1200m) on a Heavy 9, but Price maintains his best will be on top of the ground.
Veteran Cuban Royale will head to the paddock after Saturday's BM100 Kerrie Borger Handicap, having had a long, but consistent preparation, which includes winning the Listed Carrington Stakes at Randwick in January. But Price is concerned about the track becoming too heavy, with up to 20 millimetres predicted.
Paul Murray's Crystal Waters and Joe Ible's Cuban Granchico are set to contest the Midway Handicap (1500m).
On Wednesday, Rachel King rode odds-on favourite Iron Man, trained by Edward O'Rourke, to a commanding win in a Provincial three-year-old maiden at Kembla.
"He's nom'd for a Stradbroke, I don't know if he's that good, yet ... maybe to Kensington in two weeks time and then head to Queensland if he wins that," O'Rourke told Sky Racing.
