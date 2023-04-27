Police search for missing man in Horsley

A police search is underway in Horsley where PolAir helicopter is circling Gerringulli Park.
A police spokesperson said the operation was searching for a missing man, but were unable to provide details on the person's name and age.
But residents in the area heard announcements over the police PA saying they were looking for a middle aged man with blonde hair, wearing a navy shirt and gray shorts with thongs on his feet.
People were being told to go indoors and call 000 if they saw the individual.
More to follow
