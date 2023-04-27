Wollongong residents are being invited to join the audience of the ABC's Q+A with a free bus being offered to ferry people to the TV studios.
The return bus service will leave Wollongong on Monday, May 15 for the live broadcast at 9.30pm at the Ultimo studio.
Host Stan Grant will be joined by Treasurer Jim Chalmers, just five days after he delivers the federal budget.
Those who want to join the audience from Wollongong should register their interest at the ABC website.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.