You gotta have a dream for renewable energy: Letters, Friday, April 28, 2023

Richard Burnett (Mercury, April 24) is down on people who dream about a world powered by renewable energy.
Maybe he doesn't dream, or is asleep and needs to wake up because according to international energy analysts Ember, last year the world produced its cleanest-ever electricity and "2022 will be remembered as a turning point in the world's transition to clean power."
And here in Australia, when Liddell coal-fired power station closes in a few days, rooftop solar will generate more power than the remaining coal-fired power stations combined. A remarkable achievement.
As Oscar Hammerstein wrote, "You gotta have a dream. If you don't have a dream, how you gonna make a dream come true?"
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Response to the article, "Global tributes for a comedy genius" (Mercury, April 24) this is an appropriate heading for Mr Barry Humphries.
Vale to the man who could make us cry with laughter. His characters of Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Paterson became part of Australian culture which speaks well of how much Australians embraced the two characters.
Humphries timing, wit and delivery just had people in stitches whether in Australia, England or America. He was this nation greatest comic and satirist.
Eternal rest grant unto him O'Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.
Amen.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
The Defence Strategic Review is based on a war with China. There are countries that have a different view and are trading with China. Where trade is replacing armaments.
Which suggests another Strategic Review on peace and trade?.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
There is an old two Ronnie's joke about defence spending which goes " how much are we spending on defence?" The answer is " the man's coming to fix it ( the fence) on Monday.
Seeing the F111 fighter and the Navy's tracker planes at the HARS museum at Albion Park makes one realise how quickly expensive military equipment becomes obsolete. The next exhibition will probably be the Taipan helicopter which crashed into Jervis Bay recently.
Mend the fence and get on with the neighbours might save more money and promote goodwill instead of an endless cycle of purchasing new and expensive equipment.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
