Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Mt Kembla mountain biking plans: have your say on construction work

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professional rider Josh Carlson on one of the many trails around Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean.
Professional rider Josh Carlson on one of the many trails around Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean.

A shuttle bus taking riders back to the top may be part of an eventual mountain biking setup at Kembla Heights as Wollongong pushes ahead with more riding infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.