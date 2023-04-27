A shuttle bus taking riders back to the top may be part of an eventual mountain biking setup at Kembla Heights as Wollongong pushes ahead with more riding infrastructure.
Early stage plans for works to support mountain biking at Kembla Heights are on public exhibition at Wollongong City Council, with the community being urged to have your say.
The plan would also include improvements to the trail entry and exit on Harry Graham Drive to create a safer place for cyclists, and signs to make crossing points clear.
The aim is to improve the riding opportunities around Wollongong for mountain bikers, with the long-awaited escarpment trail network is still in the making.
The Kembla Heights works are at "draft concept" stage but the city council said the first stage could be finished this year. Feedback during this consultation period would help finalise the design.
The features in the proposed concept draft include:
"These proposed upgrades will complement the work that the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service are doing to design and build the tracks," Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"We expect that the demands and impacts of mountain biking on the Illawarra Escarpment will continue to increase. Council's goal is to manage this interest by making sure the tracks are not only sustainable and safe for riders to use, but also prioritise the cultural and natural values of the escarpment."
A traffic study had estimated there would be demand for 100 spaces.
The council said the works would likely start in Spring this year at the motorcycle club and bowling club sites, and when that was complete the other works would continue "across the following two years".
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
