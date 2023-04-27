NRL sanctions St George Illawarra forward Francis Molo

Francis Molo could be set for an extended stint on the sidelines after the NRL issued the Dragons enforcer with a breach notice on Thursday afternoon.
Molo - who is currently serving a three-match suspension for a grade two careless high tackle during a match against the Titans - was handed the notice after the NRL alleges that he breached their code of conduct following an incident at his home last December.
Molo pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking or intimidating and intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm in the same jurisdiction in February and, on March 22 at Port Kembla Local Court, he was sentenced to an 18-month conditional release order.
The NRL's breach notice proposes a two-match suspension, to be served from round 10 - following the end of his on-field suspension - as well as a $15,000 fine ($5000 suspended for a period of 18 months) and a requirement that Molo attends education and training as is recommended by the NRL education and well-being team.
Molo has five business days to respond to the breach notice. However, in a statement released on Thursday afternoon, St George Illawarra wrote that they "acknowledge and support the penalty handed down to Francis Molo by the NRL".
"The Dragons take such matters extremely seriously," the club wrote.
"As such, Molo will undertake an NRL-approved program relating to his behaviour. This program is tailored for each individual and conducted by an independent body.
"He will also have ongoing support from the Dragons' well-being staff throughout the program and moving forward.
"The club will continue to provide ongoing support and assistance to Molo's family."
