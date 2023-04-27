Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

SES warns flooding, landslips could occur in Illawarra this weekend

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 27 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flash flooding and landslips could occur, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for this weekend. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Flash flooding and landslips could occur, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for this weekend. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

A forecast low-pressure system that will move across the eastern part of NSW on Saturday is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.