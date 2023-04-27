A forecast low-pressure system that will move across the eastern part of NSW on Saturday is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to the Illawarra.
The SES has issued a warning for residents of the Illawarra, as well as the Southern Tablelands, Sydney and part of the Central Coast.
Very heavy rainfall is expected in the Illawarra on Sunday.
SES state duty commander, assistant commissioner Nicole Hogan said flash flooding and landslips were possible.
"It is important to prepare your home and items ahead of this forecast, by tying down loose items, parking your car undercover, away from trees and cutting branches that could cause damage to your home," she said.
"Driving during and after a storm can be very dangerous. If you can, delay your trip, and park under cover."
Those in flood-prone areas can check the SES or Bureau of Meteorology websites for updated information as the weather system rolls in.
Rainfall of between 100 to 200mm is expected across the weekend throughout the Illawarra, with rainfall in some parts expected to reach up to 300mm.
Ms Hogan said this could make for dangerous conditions on the roads.
"If you do need to drive, never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If you come across a flood road, please do not take the risk and find an alternate route."
The weather system could dump a month's worth of rainfall in one day on the region.
