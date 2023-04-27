Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons centre Zac Lomax calls for more security after pitch invader hug

By Scott Bailey/aap
April 27 2023 - 6:21pm
Zac Lomax believes NRL ground security probably needs to be reviewed. Picture by Brendon Thorne/AAP Photos
Zac Lomax has called for more security at NRL grounds after he was hugged by a pitch invader during St George Illawarra's Anzac Day loss to the Roosters.

