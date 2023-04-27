Illawarra Mercury
Macarthur FC re-sign head coach, former Illawarra Socceroo Mile Sterjovski

By Justin Chadwick/aap
Updated April 27 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:35pm
Former Illawarra Socceroo Mile Sterjovski has started his head-coaching career with Macarthur FC. Picture - AAP
Macarthur have shown their faith in coach Mile Sterjovski by re-signing him for the next two seasons, despite the Bulls sitting at the bottom of the A-League Men's ladder.

