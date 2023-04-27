Illawarra Mercury
$180m hydrogen hub at Port Kembla heads RDA Illawarra 2023 pre-budget wish list

By Connor Pearce
Updated April 28 2023 - 8:39am, first published April 27 2023 - 9:32pm
Debra Murphy said governments need to begin planning now on Port Kembla's future, as other ports reach capacity. Picture by Robert Peet
Port Kembla is underutilised and federal funding is needed to make the most of the region's central asset, the Illawarra's peak advisory body has said.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

