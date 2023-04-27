Port Kembla is underutilised and federal funding is needed to make the most of the region's central asset, the Illawarra's peak advisory body has said.
In its pre-budget submission ahead of the federal budget in May, RDA Illawarra's top ask for the federal government is $180 million for a hydrogen hub in Port Kembla.
The Illawarra is not listed as one of the seven hydrogen hubs under the federal government hydrogen strategy, despite having a demand for green hydrogen in its industrial sector and some of the most advanced hydrogen projects in Australia.
Enabling this investment would be a masterplan for the port and surrounding precincts, RDA Illawarra CEO Debra Murphy said.
"Port Kembla is an underutilised asset that will be at the heart of international trade as other NSW ports reach capacity over the next decade," she said.
"In our view, planning is critical to our region's future. Coordination will be vital to the delivery of the pipeline of major projects and provide certainty of outcomes. This is a great problem to have, a plethora of growth opportunities, which just need to be coordinated."
Ms Murphy cited the $33 million of construction and industrial projects that are in planning or scheduled for Port Kembla and the wider Illawarra between now and 2040 as necessitating a coordinated approach to delivery.
"There are significant major capital investment projects, including renewable energy, which will deliver substantial economic benefits to the region, and beyond. We have a finite resource in the industrial lands supporting the Port and are calling for a Strategic Master Plan of the Port Kembla Industrial Precinct to ensure we achieve the highest and best use of this land."
RDA Illawarra is also calling on the federal government to fund the enabling infrastructure and services to support these major industrial projects, with the region's population expected to increase by 65,000 people by 2041.
Priorities for the region include the Picton Road duplication - at a cost of $650m - and a business case for the South-West Illawarra Rail Link at $30m. Incentivising women in the workforce via additional subsidised child care places would add additional workers without the need for extra housing or services at $16m.
"If participation rates between men and women could be equalised in the region, there would be an additional 9600 workers available without adding to the housing burden," Ms Murphy said.
"At a time when the region is facing so much growth and development but needs immediate attention to address the acute shortage of suitable housing, this is just one way to secure the Illawarra's future prosperity."
Adding an additional $1m would simplify visa processing for skilled migration to fill hard-to-staff technical roles.
Unlocking funding for social and affordable housing projects to take the heat out of the Illawarra's housing market, particularly for those on low incomes, comes in at $17.5 million.
