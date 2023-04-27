South Coast animal shelters are bursting at the seams - and the rental crisis is being blamed for the situation at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter.
The situation reached crisis levels in the lead-up to Easter when a rush of dogs were dumped.
Senior animal attendant Sharon Johnson said close to 20 dogs were brought into the shelter at Nowra Hill in just one day, with facilities reaching breaking point.
"We can house 20, we have 20 dog kennels, and at one stage we had 51," Ms Johnson said.
"At one stage we had to house them in our overnight kennels, because we had nowhere else to put them."
She said the animals being brought into the shelter were either strays or ones left in the overnight kennels.
Meanwhil, dozens of dogs and cats have been on a "waiting list" of sorts. People wanted to surrender, but there had not been room for the shelter to take them.
Ms Johnson said some people had been waiting since January to surrender dogs with 30 canines and 12 felines in a holding pattern at one stage.
With numbers returning to normal on the back of adult dogs being offered for adoption at the reduced prices of $100, Ms Johnson said the shelter was finally in a position to take in some of the animals on the surrender list.
That special offer is continuing.
Among the large number of dogs dropped into the shelter have been five litters of puppies in the past five weeks.
"We just want people to desex their dogs," Ms Johnson said.
There are plenty of puppies available for $407, which includes microchipping, desexing, lifetime registration and the puppies being wormed and flea treated.
"I think the rental crisis has a lot to do with it, because it's almost impossible to get a rental property when you have a dog," she said.
It has reached the point where shelter staff ask anyone wanting to adopt a dog if they are renting, and if they have their landlord's permission to have a dog.
"The last thing we want is to send a dog off to a home and then have it returned a few weeks later," Ms Johnson said.
But she said she understood why people were having to give up their pets.
"When you've got kids, your top priority is to get a roof over your heads, so sometimes pets have to go," she said.
