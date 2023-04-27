Illawarra Mercury
Shoalhaven Animal Shelter struggles as dozens of dumped dogs become the victims of rental crisis

By Glenn Ellard
April 28 2023 - 8:00am
Sharon Johnson and Katie Jansch with armfuls of puppies at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
South Coast animal shelters are bursting at the seams - and the rental crisis is being blamed for the situation at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter.

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

