Canadian university exchange student Wesley Richardson had only been in Wollongong for two months when he lost all his valuables in a freak car fire.
Over 13,000 kilometres from home, the 22-year-old social science student's grand plans to explore the east coast with a friend on Monday, April 10 were halted by the terrifying ordeal.
Wesley was waiting for a bus to Newcastle, but when it rode straight past them, he changed plans and jumped in his friend's Peugeot 308.
The pair only made it 15 minutes before flames started erupting from the bonnet on Mount Ousley - captured on Wesley's GoPro camera from inside.
"We saw a bit of smoke coming out first, but thought it was the dusty truck next to us," Wesley said.
"But it was only a matter of seconds when my friend had to skirt to the side of the road.
"The second I opened the door, the flames flew up."
Miraculously, Wesley and his friend left the car unscathed - except for a singed off left eyebrow and some leg hair.
"I'm just glad my friend and I could get out,' he said.
"It could have been a lot worse and I'm surprised we came out of it only losing a bit of hair."
As for everything inside the car - there was no chance of survival.
"My passport, drivers licence, all my bank cards, my camera, my GoPro camera, AirPods, wallet ... everything was lost," Wesley said.
"My phone also got completely burnt too.
"I pretty much packed everything important because we were planning to continue with our study and assignments while away."
Rural Fire Service Mount Keira brigade crews extinguished the blaze, as a long stretch of traffic was left in gridlock as holidaymakers were trying to leave the Illawarra.
Witnesses saw smoke billowing as high as three metres as the Peugeot was in flames on the side of the road.
The car had only been cleared by a mechanic the week prior to the freak accident, but was unfortunately uninsured.
Wesley has since started an online fundraiser to help him get back on his feet while he is so far away from his support systems.
"I budgeted accordingly for my exchange experience and this has put a massive dent in that," he said.
"I was hoping to extend my stay because I'm loving Wollongong so much."
