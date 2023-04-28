Illawarra Mercury
Moves afoot to return Illawarra rugby's oldest club Vikings to top grade

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 28 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 10:50am
Vikings player Lloyd Tiere in action against Avondale on April 15, 2023. Picture by Anna Warr
For the second week on the trot the Wollongong Vikings will not field a side in the Illawarra District Rugby Union (IDRU) first-grade competition this Saturday.

