For the second week on the trot the Wollongong Vikings will not field a side in the Illawarra District Rugby Union (IDRU) first-grade competition this Saturday.
But moves are afoot to return the IDRU's oldest club back to the top grade sooner rather than later.
A working party has been formed collaboratively to assist Vikings with its ongoing revitalisation and to implement various initiatives which will enhance the club's fighting efforts to build its senior playing ranks so the Vikings return to first grade as soon as possible.
The working party came about after the IDRU board and Steve O'Brien from Country Rugby met with the Vikings board on Wednesday night.
Based on Vikings' increasing numbers, the restructure of the Illawarra competition, together with significant initiative and drive, the working party was "very confident" that Vikings will be back in first grade sooner rather than later.
Vikings president Spiro Lozenkovski made it clear at the meeting that the club were keen to get back playing in first grade.
"We see ourselves back in first grade, that is what we are about as a club and we will continue to develop our lower grades and our juniors. But to be clear, we want to be playing first grade," he said.
Vikings were congratulated by the IDRU Board and Country Rugby for their initiatives which include starting from the ground up with the revitalisation of the 16 strong committee, inroads with respect to their sponsorship and funding, together with various initiatives including modified rugby for juniors and, for all people with disabilities.
The working party are confident that, through Vikings' hard work, the game in the Illawarra can only benefit as the initiatives will benefit all clubs and bring generations of junior and senior players to rugby in the near future.
"Illawarra Rugby has clearly demonstrated it is working together as a whole for the best interests of the game," IDRU president Tom Ellicott said.
"The IDRU has to balance the interests of close to 2000 rugby players at junior and senior levels in the Illawarra competition, together with literally hundreds of volunteers.
"Those players, volunteers and our supporters are our focus. Vikings are doing an amazing job and the club's resilience is shining through."
On Saturday the Vikings will continue in the second grade competition and will play Shamrocks at Vikings Oval at 1.30pm.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
