American Football fever takes over Wollongong

After four years of turmoil due to COVID and the 'big wet', the Gridiron NSW State Challenge returned to the field, with teams from NSW, Queensland and ACT battling it out during the week in Figtree.
And following the long awaited return, it was a week of Queensland dominance in both the seniors and under-20s at Collegians Sports Centre.
On day one, the U-20s score was Qld 44-6 NSW and the Mens' was Qld 22-15 NSW. On the second day, Qld got the better of NSW for a second time, winning 45-8 and in the Mens, Qld defeated ACT 35-8.
On the final day of matches - which were held on Friday - the Sunshine State were again victorious in the U-20s with a 28-14 end score, meaning they took out the series in a whitewash.
In the Seniors, NSW beat ACT on the final day 21-0 to take out the silver medal, but the week belonged to Queensland - who took out the division.
Co-directer of Bring It On Sports - the organisation that helped run the event for Gridiron NSW - Elisa Manera, told the Mercury that it was great to have national football back up and running again after a long hiatus due to a variety of factors.
"We were supposed to run the National Championships in 2020 but obviously COVID cancelled that," she said.
"So the last time that there has been nationals was 2018 for the men and 2019 for the under-20s.
Manera added that it was crucial these events returned as a yearly occurrence for the quality of the players in the future.
"It's really important because gives players, especially the juniors, the opportunity to see where they are at," she added.
"And the juniors also had scouts for the national team watching them, so that is also exciting."
