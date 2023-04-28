Cancel your weekend plans, a storm is coming

The sun may have been out on Friday but it's going to be covered by dark clouds full of rain over the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting more than 100 millimetres of rain to fall across over the Illawarra -
up to 40mm on Saturday and as much as 70mm on Sunday.
That could see the city get its total average rainfall for April in just two days - the Illawarra average is between 80 and 105mm.
Depending on the movement of the oncoming low-pressure system some parts of the Illawarra could see well over 100mm.
The rain is expected to start on Saturday morning and continue through the weekend and maybe into Monday.
There will also be a sharp drop in temperature, from the 26 degrees on Friday down to 20 on Saturday and 19 on Sunday.
The predicted stormy weather has prompted local SES units to issue safety warnings.
Via the Shellharbour City SES unit's Facebook page, the unit recommended people prepare for the storms by trimming back trees, ensuring drains are clear, have roof leaks fixed and tie down outdoor furniture and play equipment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
