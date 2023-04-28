Wests skipper Justin Rodrigues can't remember the last time the Devils played at Parrish Park two weeks in a row. This time last year, his side had spent more time on hockey-field astroturf than their own home patch.
Wet weather chaos meant the Devils didn't set foot on their home ground until round eight, one of just two games at their spiritual home for their entire campaign.
The latter was a 30-16 win over De La Salle that sealed second spot on the ladder en route to a grand final appearance. They'll meet again at the same venue on Saturday, Wests second outing at home in as many weeks after opening their campaign with a 28-12 win over Dapto last week.
While it's a somewhat foreign feeling, Rodrigues said the opportunity to kicko off its campaign with a home double is something his side must take advantage of.
"Last year we were meeting at Albion Park for a seven-thirty to nine o'clock training session on a hockey field and things like that," Rodrigues said.
"It's honestly been nice just to be back home again, just the simple things like leaving your boots and gear at training rather than carting them around with you everywhere.
"Just having a consistent place to meet and train and just have 13-on-13 on an actual football field, not on a hockey ground, has been great this year."
Despite a much more seamless preparation this season, the Devils were uncharacteristically slow out of the blocks against the Canaries, trailing 12-0 early and having to reel in a 12-4 halftime deficit.
Rodrigues didn't mince words discussing his side's opening 40 minutes for the year.
"We were extremely poor," he said.
"Our completion was really low, we just didn't do the basics right, catch-pass play-the-ball, simple stuff, which is really uncharacteristic. We usually come out round one ready to go.
"I can't put a finger on anything, it was the same preparation as what it's been for the last eight to 10 years at Wests, we just couldn't get things going and it was error on error for practically 55 minutes of that game.
"It was a disappointing start, but not taking away from Dapto either, they've definitely made significant progress from last year, that's for sure."
While Rodrigues is more than familiar with fellow Wests stalwarts Joseph Dickson and Mitch Porter, the trio haven't spent a great deal of time as part of the same spine.
With the play-making arsenal also including the major new addition of Wyndham Peachey at fullback, it remains a work in progress.
"For much of the preseason, the one, six, seven and nine, it wasn't the four that we've got right now," he said.
"We've trained with a lot of different blokes in different positions because it's about blokes fighting for positions 1-13 this year. It was probably only the week before the game that we've been training as a quartet together.
"The more we train, the more we play together, we will definitely start to build those combinations and know who needs the ball and where. Although we've played a lot with Mitchy and Dicko, we haven't played as much with them at six and nine.
"We want to get those reps in with Peach at the back too. He's a huge acquisition for us, he just brings a lot of energy, he's a bloke that is always positive and just brings a lot of confidence to the squad too.
"The more he gets playing in our Wests systems, the better he's going to be. Hopefully with another big week of training we'll be a lot better for what's a big game this week."
The start will be key against a heavyweight De La Salle side that jumped Thirroul 12-0 early on last week en route to an 18-13 victory.
On the back of what's been unquestionably the biggest off-season recruitment spree of any side in the competition, Rodrigues expects De La to be a different proposition to the one that last made the trip to Parrish.
"Towards the end of last year they were already a handful as it was," Rodrigues said.
"They've got good coaching systems in place there and, with the affiliation with Newtown Jets, they're gonna be one of the real teams to beat this year.
"If we come out with the same attitude and play that similar style to what we did last week, then we'll be in big strife, but I'm pretty confident that we've made some adjustments this week and we'll be ready to roar come Saturday."
De La certainly found their voice in their first outing last week, knocking off perennial contenders Thirroul to get their campaign rolling.
After dominating much of the opening 40, the Shire powerhouse found itself trailing 13-12 at the break before nabbing the only try of the second stanza and grinding out a win.
Having been late faders against top opposition last season, returning back-rower Andrew Faddy feels it was a major step forward for a club full of new, if familiar, faces.
"It's definitely a different side, which has got its challenges and some pluses to it as well," Faddy said.
"I think we were a little light on numbers last year and we relied quite a lot on the Jersey Flegg boys from Cronulla to come back and boost us where we needed it.
"We've had some old faces come back, some juniors that have come through and found their way elsewhere over the last couple of years. I think one of the main points was just trying to lock down a core group of guys that were going to be in the side every week and build from there.
"We wanted to get that first win and try and build some momentum early so it was a good start for us. We probably fell off at the back end of games too much last year so it was a good benchmark for us to move forward now for the rest of the year."
As one of just a handful of De La stars making the return to Figtree on Saturday, back-rower Andrew Faddy knows the Devils present a formidable challenge at home.
"We definitely need to be up for it," Faddy said.
"I'd like to think we can win it in the middle. We have probably got one of the most dominant forward packs so if we can go down there and match them in the middle, even win it in the middle, that'll do us wonders.
"We want to go up against the best every week and I think, with the six-team comp, it's probably going to be like that. Every game's going to be a tough one."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Corrimal will head to Gibson Park to take on Thirroul, with both sides looking to open their 2023 account.
Dapto will play host to reigning premiers Collegians, with their maiden home outing of the year dedicated to beloved Canaries product Brayden Chater who tragically passed away last year.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
