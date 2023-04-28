The Flagstaff Group's chief executive officer Roy Rogers is retiring.
The man who has led the not-for-profit social enterprise Flagstaff Group as its chief executive officer for 13 years will retire in August.
During his 18-year career with the business, the six divisions of Flagstaff have grown and seen great improvements in sustainability as government funding models changed.
As CEO, Mr Rogers launched many business processes to ensure the disability enterprise was sustainable for the long-term.
"During my time here I wanted to make sure that each of our disability enterprises would survive as its own entity and not rely on the decreasing government dollar whilst still maintaining our purpose of providing jobs and life skills for people with disability," Mr Rogers said.
"When I started in 2005, we had an organisation of 246 staff, and today we are reaching over 435 on the payroll.
"We have a talented team who are committed, experienced and believe in Flagstaff."
In 12 years the group's revenue has doubled, he explained.
"In 12 years, our revenue has grown from $12 million to $23 million.
"During the initial years, we lobbied government for Transition to Work funding, we fought to protect jobs for people with disabilities, made sure supported employment was on the agenda for NDIS and diversified supports for people with disability."
When asked to reflect on his career Mr Rogers, who became CEO in 2010, reflected on the changes he's overseen.
"My biggest achievement at Flagstaff is how I've supported the growth of the organisation and our people, mentoring managers to develop their potential, building our culture of fairness, respect and integrity and recognition of the brand.
"At Flagstaff, we have an open-door policy where anyone can talk to me or directly to the managers."
"Running a not-for-profit is tricky balancing commercial sustainability with our purpose of providing support, life skills and work for people with disabilities.
"Flagstaff is a leader in providing support that provides practical life and work skills for people with disabilities."
Chairman of the Board, Colin Bloomfield wished Mr Rogers well.
"We thank Roy for his leadership, loyalty and dedication to Flagstaff and wish him well in retirement."
The board aims to have a new CEO in place to begin work on July 1, 2023.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.