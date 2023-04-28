Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Flagstaff Group CEO Roy Rogers announces retirement

By Newsroom
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flagstaff Group CEO Roy Rogers, in the company's laundry in Unanderra. Picture by Adam McLean
Flagstaff Group CEO Roy Rogers, in the company's laundry in Unanderra. Picture by Adam McLean

The Flagstaff Group's chief executive officer Roy Rogers is retiring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.