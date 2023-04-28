Kiama Knights are the next cab of the rank looking to stop the unbeaten run of Group Seven rugby league competition leaders the Stingrays of Shellharbour.
The Stingrays head into Sunday's showdown against the Knights at Flinders Field having won all four games to date, including an impressive last-start victory at the home of reigning premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas.
Kiama on the other hand, who have won two out of four games, are looking to bounce back from a hard-fought 12-8 loss to derby rivals Gerringong Lions.
Kiama coach Marc Laird conceded the firing Stingrays would present a tough challenge but felt his Knights had what it took to pull off an upset on Sunday.
"They're firing at the moment so it's definitely going to be a big challenge. But I'm confident that if we can turn up and put our best performance on the field, I definitely feel they're beatable," Laird said.
The Kiama coach added while it was disappointing to lose to Gerringong last week, he was happy with the way his team defended.
"Our attack probably didn't execute as well as it should have so that will be key this weekend. I think if we improve our attack and maintain similar attitude to our defence, I think that will hold us in good stead for the year," he said.
Kiama has a few injuries heading into the clash against the high-flying Stingrays but Laird has faith that whoever steps in will do a good job.
"It's going to be a tough game against the Stingrays. They're pretty big across the park. Their outside backs are all pretty solid so I think it just comes down to maintaining possession and trying to wear those guys out defensively and hopefully we can come over the top of them towards the end of the game," Laird said.
Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner said his side wouldn't look to change much against Kiama, and stick to what has worked for them over the first four rounds of the competition.
Read more: Moves afoot to return Vikings to top grade
He said his team had pulled up well after their last-start win over Warilla.
"The boys are looking forward to another big clash," Warner said.
"Kiama are a good side. Even in their losses they've been there or thereabouts.
"I think they knocked Sharks off in a close one too before losing a tough one to Gerringong. They're in every game so we need to be switched on."
Warner was expecting Marc Laird's chargers to play off their strong forward pack.
"They've got a big forward pack so I'm thinking they're gonna try and come through us. We're looking forward to that challenge," he said.
"In saying that they've also got some quick outside backs so they'll look to throw the ball around.
"But looking at the weather, it could be a wet one, similar to our semifinal last year against them at Flinders. That game went the 80. We were behind for most of that game before scraping by in a close one."
Warner added the Stingrays would look to play to their strengths against the Knights.
"We won't change much. We will keep doing the things that are working and stick to our strengths, which is our forward pack and then getting the ball to our edges," he said.
"We have a couple of good back rowers and our, centres are flying at the moment, so we'll try and get them plenty of early ball.
"Hopefully it is nice weather and we can move the ball around as well."
Meantime, in other round five games, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies hosts the Jamberoo Superoos and Gerringong Lions play Shellharbour Sharks at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday.
On Sunday, Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles battle Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Centenary Field, while Nowra-Bomaderry Jets play Warilla-Lake South Gorillas at Bomaderry Sports Complex.
Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Wests v De La Salle, 3pm Saturday LIVE at illawarramercury.com.au
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.