When pharmacist *Sara heard about the NSW government's shared equity home buyer scheme, she thought this was finally the ticket to owning a home in her adopted country.
The single mother of three had been working for years to save a deposit, but had kept being knocked back.
Living in a two bedroom apartment in Fairy Meadow, the government's scheme to provide up to 40 per cent of the purchase price of a home up to $950,000 for single parents and essential workers seemed tailor made for her.
"I said that's it, that's for me," Sara said.
Sara spent the next months preparing the documents required to apply for the scheme, which is administered by Bendigo Bank. Bank statements, expenses, citizenship documents, tax returns were all collated.
After arriving in Australia in 2009 from Egypt, Sara transferred her qualifications to be able to work in Australia. In 2014, Sara was able to stay in Australia permanently as a skilled migrant. At the time, the family was renting, and along with her husband's income was able to have a comfortable lifestyle. However after her husband's mother became unwell, he returned to Egypt and the couple split, leaving Sara to support her three children on a single income.
Working as a casual pharmacist across a number of pharmacies in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, Sara attempted to squirrel away what she could to build up a deposit.
While she had what she thought was a reasonable sum to get a deposit, banks would reject her, as having three dependent children increased her expenses and being casually employed meant income would fluctuate.
"I never gave up, I tried a couple of years, every chance I got," she said.
Sara said banks would calculate $1200 in expenses for each child, something that was well beyond what the family would actually spend.
"My kids don't ask for a luxury life, we have priorities."
In addition, while her income would fluctuate week to week, Sara was never short of work, with pharmacists in demand across the region. But, this didn't sway the banks, and Sara had to continue renting across the Illawarra, as rents continued to rise.
According to the latest rental affordability snapshot released yesterday by Anglicare, only one property in the Illawarra was affordable for someone on income support payments in its survey of rentals in one weekend in March this year. The Illawarra had six properties affordable for those on the minimum wage.
The survey found that although more rental properties were listed, with a rise of 66 per cent, the median rent had increased as well, to $625 per week for houses.
When the shared equity home buyer scheme was announced, it was touted as a way to help low income workers such as Sara move into their first home.
However with the income threshold of $90,000, many of the people who the scheme is designed to help will miss out, as Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes pointed out when the scheme launched in January.
"Given the workforce shortages, everyone is working overtime. If someone was on $80,000, $10,000 in overtime is going to come pretty quickly."
Having collected her documents, Sara submitted the application in January this year and was checking in with the bank on the progress of her application. In April she found out.
"Unfortunately with the income calculation changes by the Government your income exceeds the $90,000 income threshold."
This seemed nonsensical to Sara, who as a sole trader calculates her own expenses.
Questions were sent to the Department of Customer Service and the relevant minister, however were not responded to by the time of publication.
"I was devastated, crying. It's hard," Sara said.
"According to the bank, my income is $89,000 a year, according to the government it's $92,000."
Having been rejected, Sara said she's given up on her dream of buying a home for now, but hopes one day something will change.
"Australia is my second home, when I have my home, it will be my first."
The same week as her application was rejected, Sara received another letter. In July, her rent will increase by $500.
*Name has been changed.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.