After arriving in Australia in 2009 from Egypt, Sara transferred her qualifications to be able to work in Australia. In 2014, Sara was able to stay in Australia permanently as a skilled migrant. At the time, the family was renting, and along with her husband's income was able to have a comfortable lifestyle. However after her husband's mother became unwell, he returned to Egypt and the couple split, leaving Sara to support her three children on a single income.