First came the pain, now Northern Districts coach Mick Montague is confident the gains will follow.
The youthful Tigers squad ran head first into premiers Figtree and grand finalists Wollongong Bulldogs in the opening two rounds, but the draw now opens up into a stretch of games against Shellharbour on Saturday, before meeting Kiama and rebuilding Wollongong Lions.
Montague was impressed with the response after being held scoreless in the first term against the Dogs, hitting back with five goals to two in the second quarter.
"To outscore them there, it shows we have a bit of talent on the paddock," he said.
"The Dogs are so disciplined in the way they play, they punish you for any mistake or dropping off your man.
"But we've learned some good lessons out of the first two rounds, we knew it was always going to be tough.
"You could see the disappointment at losing those games though, we're not just content to push other teams in patches."
The trip to Myimbarr Oval comes with a weather warning, as up to 60 millimetres of rain is predicted to fall at Shellharbour on Saturday, though most of it expected in the evening.
Montague, as co-coach with Glenn Haase, knows the Tigers are prepared for a physical encounter.
"If it's a heavy track, we'll have to work hard, it's always physical against Shellharbour," he said.
"We'll just see how it plays out, hopefully we can still get to use some run and skill as well."
Meanwhile, the league's other winless team Kiama have the daunting task of tackling the Kangaroos at Figtree Oval (2.10pm), while Wollongong Lions travel to Keira Oval to take on arch-rivals the Bulldogs (12.50pm).
In the women's competition, early pacesetters the Lions meet Bulldogs Blue at 10am, while Bulldogs Red clash with Lions Red at 11.20am.
Figtree Saints face a stern early test against Kiama, who had an impressive 108-point first-up win over Lions Grey before a last round bye.
Northern Districts travel to Nowra Showgrounds for a battle with Bomaderry.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
