Pizza delivery driver caught up in Oak Flats head-on crash

A Domino's delivery driver had a lucky escape following a head-on collision at Oak Flats on Thursday.
Just after 10pm emergency services rushed to the intersection of New Lake Entrance Road and Wattle Road and Oak Flats.
When they arrived, they found the Domino driver's Toyota Yaris in the westbound side of the intersection, the front of the car mangled.
Nearby was a Mazda3, which had left the road after the impact, mounted the gutter and hit a tree.
The 19-year-old female driver of the Mazda3 was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Wollongong Hospital with minor injuries.
A police spokeswoman said the 18-year-old female driver of the Toyota Yaris was not injured.
Two males, believed to be in the Mazda at the time, were also treated for chest and knee pain.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, witnesses or motorists with dashcam vision are urged to call Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
