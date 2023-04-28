Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Pizza delivery driver caught up in Oak Flats head-on crash

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the two-car head-on at Oak Flats on Thursday night.
The scene of the two-car head-on at Oak Flats on Thursday night.

A Domino's delivery driver had a lucky escape following a head-on collision at Oak Flats on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.