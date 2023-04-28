Playing with more freedom and joy will be the order of the day for a new-look Tech Waratahs team this Illawarra District Rugby Union season.
So said Tech-Tahs coach Matt Evans ahead of his side's much anticipated clash against Avondale at Dandaloo Sports Oval on Saturday.
Evans was also hoping the forecast heavy rain wouldn't result in the game being cancelled.
"I'm excited about testing ourselves against a very good Avondale side." he said.
"It's going to be an interesting one. It will be a clash of two competing styles."
Evans said due to retirements, injuries and defections to rugby league, this year's Tech-Tahs outfit featured only three players from the side which bowed out in the semifinals to eventual champions Shoalhaven.
"First grade is a different squad really from last year. There's a lot of new faces. What's pleasurable is that we've had some guys step up from our second grade from last year, which is cool. That's how clubs are supposed to operate," he said.
"As far as styles in play tomorrow, we've had one of our former coaches go down to Avondale this year, so we are just trying to adjust a little bit in terms of play style and just be a little bit different.
"Our theme for the year is really to get more ball in hand and just to play a bit more.
"We probably were a little bit defensive-centric last year and this year we're trying to get a bit more joy into our rugby and allow people to get into space a little bit more and get their hands on the ball and try and get everyone with their hands on the ball.
"Avondale is going to be tough, they've got some great footballers down there. But I think if we can get a roll on, and stop their roll on, I think it will be a pretty competitive game.
"I'm pretty excited but also nervous that the game might not go ahead because of the heavy rain.
"I'm hoping the weather holds. We don't particularly want to play in the mud. We do like it but we don't particularly want to play in it."
Tech-Tahs head into the round three fixture having won their opening game of the season 22-7 against Camden before beating Vikings in second-grade the following week.
Avondale will look to bounce back against the visitors after a last-start loss to reigning premiers Shoalhaven, a week after opening their campaign with a big win over Vikings.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Camden hosts Campbelltown, Shoalhaven are at home against University and Kiama travel to play Bowral.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
