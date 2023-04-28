Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong cafes, bars form Lower Crown lobby group

By Connor Pearce
Updated April 28 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 2:01pm
Tyson Orth - Lux, Ayca Summersford - Tally Ho, Jonathon Saba - Swallowed Anchor, Manoj Budhathoki - Gong Cafe, Mani Rosete - San Churro have a shared vision. Picture by Adam McLean
Tyson Orth - Lux, Ayca Summersford - Tally Ho, Jonathon Saba - Swallowed Anchor, Manoj Budhathoki - Gong Cafe, Mani Rosete - San Churro have a shared vision. Picture by Adam McLean

A group of hospitality business owners have banded together to push Wollongong City Council to turn lower Crown Street Mall into a European-style piazza with alfresco dining throughout the day.

