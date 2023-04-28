A group of hospitality business owners have banded together to push Wollongong City Council to turn lower Crown Street Mall into a European-style piazza with alfresco dining throughout the day.
The group have already had a few wins, and are hoping to build on the momentum to reinvigorate what has been a long maligned section of the pedestrian strip.
The group counts among its members over half a dozen cafes and restaurants between Church Street and Kembla Street, and Mani Rosete, owner of San Churro said the businesses had a "shared vision" for the heart of Wollongong's CBD.
"That shared vision is an outdoor dining precinct, unique to this area," he said.
Following the trial of the outdoor dining precinct and the Streets as Shared Spaces program, which provided outdoor dining areas, such as those outside Lux Bistro and Bar, the businesses are hoping to make this permanent.
"Whatever has happened here in terms of renovating the mall in the past two years, we want to use that as a base point and work up," Swallowed Anchor owner Jonathon Saba said.
So far, the businesses claim they have been able to increase lighting, security and police patrols to deter antisocial behaviour in the evenings. Having a coordinated approach can also assist businesses in staging events and promotions, with Tyson Orth, owner at Lux Bistro, staging events on Thursday nights with live music to align with other activations.
One thing the group is clear about, is that they do not want traffic to return to the street. In the past, shop owners have called for the street to be re-opened to one-way traffic between Church and Kembla streets, however this group of business owners say that would impede outdoor dining.
"We don't see how that would enhance the area at all," Mr Rosete said. "We think it would be detrimental, it would ruin a lot of the hospitality businesses in this strip and it wouldn't provide any benefits to the CBD."
After a number of trials of events and projects to bring people into the CBD, the businesses owners are calling on Wollongong council to provide certainty about the future of the vital commercial artery via a vision statement.
"There's so much uncertainty with the future of the CBD, it's scaring off any investors," Mr Orth said.
"We would like council's support to give security to businesses in the strip."
