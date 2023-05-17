Time for a clear-out with free recycling service Advertising Feature

Wondering what to do with that old fridge or TV in the garage, or the drawer full of old mobile phones?

Not a problem at all - Matthews Metal Management's Household Collections pro- gram is the solution and makes the process a breeze.



And the 100 per cent recycling service is free.

Matthews collects any type of metal from fridges, Colorbond sheets, old tools, copper, brass and aluminium, as well as e-waste, including TVs, computers, laptops, old mobile phones and more.

Matthews' Household Collections program has made more than 15,000 collections from homes in the past year.

Booking for a collection has never been easier with their online booking service via their website (matthewsmm.com.au) or Facebook pages.

Book anytime, anywhere across the Central Coast.

Matthews' Household Collections program has been running since 2016.

Starting in Newcastle, Maitland and the Hunter, the program has expanded to the Central Coast, Minto, Townsville and southeast Queensland.

Leading the way

Matthews Metal Management is a local company leading the way in innovative solutions to scrap metal and e-waste recycling.

MMM has five regional yards across NSW.

Owned by InfraBuild since 2019, the team at MMM aim to provide efficient, economical and environmentally responsible recycling solutions for metal waste.

"We have a large, off-site fleet of balers, excavators, scrap tippers to service mine sites, local government and other scrap dealers," says Gordon Matthews, National Business Development Manager for Matthews Metal Management and InfraBuild Recycling.

"We employ about 40 people in regional NSW plus 12 transport contractors and have been operating since 1985."

As a scrap metal recycler, MMM buys a wide range of metals both ferrous and non-ferrous, from a range of sources, including the public, metal dealers, auto wreckers, demolition firms, farmers and others who generate obsolete metal as well as manufacturers who generate industrial metal.

MMM provides bins to commercial premises for recycling metals, as well as offering bulk collection services to local government, waste transfer station operators, waste companies, agricultural businesses, industry and mining companies.



37 million tonnes saved from landfill

Data from Planet Ark shows that recycling recovers and diverts 37 million tonnes of materials such as aluminium, steel, glass, paper, cardboard and plastic away from landfill per year.

There are around 100 Material Recovery Facilities operating in Australia which separate the recycling materials. These materials are then turned into products such as road surfaces, carpets, construction materials, cans, plastic bottles and paper.

True recycling occurs when you not only recycle but buy items made from recycled products.

Book a free collection through Matthews Metal Management's Household Collections program. Picture supplied