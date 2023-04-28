Illawarra Mercury
Murder charge after Mangerton alleged stabbing victim dies in hospital

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
Police set up a crime scene at Mangerton following reports of an alleged stabbing. Picture by Robert Peet
Police set up a crime scene at Mangerton following reports of an alleged stabbing. Picture by Robert Peet

The man allegedly stabbed during an altercation in Mangerton earlier this week has died in hospital.

