Murder charge after Mangerton alleged stabbing victim dies in hospital

The man allegedly stabbed during an altercation in Mangerton earlier this week has died in hospital.
Also, a third person has been charged in relation to the attack.
About 1.35pm on Monday, emergency services were called to Myuna Way, Mangerton, following reports of a brawl.
Police were told there was a brawl involving six people, two of whom were seriously injured.
Officers attached to Wollongong Police District responded and were told a fight involving six people resulted in two men being seriously injured.
The 31-year-old man who died in hospital suffered stab wounds to his arms. He was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
Police have already charged two men over the incident.
Allan Lawrence, 28, has been charged with stabbing the 31-year-old. Following the man's death Lawrence has now been charged with murder.
Denny Williams, the 31-year-old's alleged co-accused, was also charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon.
Tendered court documents stated a male occupant opened the door of their Mangerton apartment, believing the knock was a woman who had returned from getting an ice cream at a nearby Mr Whippy van.
Williams allegedly entered with the 31-year-old alleged co-accused and demanded money, yelling "I know there's cash here".
It is alleged Williams then pointed the screwdriver at another male occupant's eye while continuing his demands.
On Thursday police arrested a 37-year-old man at a Mangerton home, charging him with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, and robbery armed with offensive weapon.
As inquiries continue into the man's death, anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
