Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

UOW's $400k consultancy to consider options for 24/7 nurses in residential aged-care facilities

Updated April 28 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UOW's $400k consultancy to consider options for 24/7 aged-care nurses
UOW's $400k consultancy to consider options for 24/7 aged-care nurses

As the need for reform within the health system took the spotlight at Friday's national cabinet meeting, it's been revealed the federal government has engaged the services of the University of Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.