A chef from a Wollongong aged care home is going up against some of the fanciest cooks from around the country in a major knockout culinary competition in Melbourne this weekend - and he's feeling good.
Luke Stephens, executive chef for four of Uniting's aged care facilities from Farmborough Heights to Gerringong, has packed his best knives and headed south to show Australia's new largest city what he's got.
The $10,000 Foodservice Australia Chef of the Year competition is for the first time featuring chefs from the aged care sector among its 32 finalists - and Stephens is one of those three.
The 31-year-old isn't in for an easy ride - in the first heat he's up against chefs from Esca Bimbadgen in the Hunter Valley, Muse Kitchen at Pokolbin, and Gerroa's finest, The Blue Swimmer.
Two of these are high-priced venues in fancy tourist-focused Hunter wineries; the third has a view of the north end of Seven Mile Beach and a higher rating from hundreds of Google review customers than either of the other two.
Only one will go through to the semi-final.
So is Stephens confident against that level of competition?
"Yeah," he said from Albury-Wodonga, just back on the road after stopping at his parents' place, also the town where he had his first restaurants - one at a paper mill serving 300 workers twice a day, then his own place on the main street of Albury.
"Maybe not so much on Sunday night, but I'm pretty good today.
"I'm definitely going in as the underdog."
He'd been in a similar competition "about 15 years ago" as an apprentice, but not since.
"The idea is you get given a mystery box and [we] have to utilise all the ingredients inside it - and then we just have the basics from the basic dry store," he said.
"We've got one hour to complete an entree and a main, four dishes of each.
"It'll be a lot of work but it'll be good."
Stephens said the restaurant scene isn't much different to aged care cooking - at least, the way he does it.
"I think it's no different to working in a fine dining restaurant," he said.
"We're still feeding hundreds of people. All the produce is fresh, exactly the same as you get it in a restaurant. And we're trying to make our best meals individually for each resident."
In fact, he reckoned his day job may be more difficult - while a highfalutin cheffy restaurant tells the customer what they should eat, he has to change his offerings if the resident doesn't like it.
"It can be harder because we don't have a set menu - it's a three-week rotational menu but every time a resident doesn't like something we change it with the dietitian," he said.
If that sounds like a Masterchef knockout every three weeks, they haven't kicked him out of the house yet - "so far, so good".
"Seems these days everyone's a critic in the restaurant game," he said.
"The residents are a lot more grateful, which is really good. And it's the same food, you know, it honestly is."
Stephens competes on Monday for a total prize pool of $10,000 - but first a spot in the next day's semi-final.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
