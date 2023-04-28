Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra sides draw big guns in Australia Cup next round

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
April 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both Cringila and Olympic will face stern tests in the Australia Cup sixth round. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Both Cringila and Olympic will face stern tests in the Australia Cup sixth round. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Whilst Shellharbour are still to play their scheduled round five Australia Cup preliminary match against Sutherland on Tuesday, other Illawarra sides have learnt their fate in round six of the nation-wide competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.