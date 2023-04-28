Whilst Shellharbour are still to play their scheduled round five Australia Cup preliminary match against Sutherland on Tuesday, other Illawarra sides have learnt their fate in round six of the nation-wide competition.
In the highlight of the draw - which was announced by Football NSW on Friday afternoon - IPL club Cringila will play host to NPL1 high-flyers Rockdale.
In the other fixtures, Wollongong Olympic - fresh off beating fellow IPL team Helensburgh 2-1 - will get a home match against Inter Lions.
FNSW league two side the Flame will also face a stern test in the form of NPL1's Sydney Olympic that features the likes of former A-League stars Roy O'Donovan, Fabio Ferreira and Nick Fitzgerald.
Bulli will be away from home against NPL1 opposition, where they will face the winner of Mt Druitt and Manly, to be played on Tuesday.
Times and venues to be confirmed.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.